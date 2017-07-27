India Vs Sri Lanka: Fans Troll Abhinav Mukund After He Flops Again

Abhinav Mukund scored just 11 runs in the first innings at Galle

Opener Abhinav Mukund wasted a golden opportunity to make an impression on the selectors after he was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu batsman edged behind off Nuwan Pradeep in the 8th over of India's first innings. The left-hander, who replaced KL Rahul in the playing eleven, managed to score just 11 runs on a featherbed pitch. Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara registered fine tons against a listless Sri Lankan attack to give India the upper hand in the Test.

Needless to say Mukund will be disappointed with his show on the opening day especially because there is a big possibility of India batting only once in this Test. Fans, however, did not spare the 27-year-old, reminding him that this wasn't the first time he had failed to grab an opportunity to make serious impact on the international stage.

@mukundabhinav RIP to ur test career. Today ur destiny gave u another chance by giving fever to @klrahul11 but u again did not do anything. — Anghan Uday (@uday_anghan) July 26, 2017

Even Sri Lanka's National Anthem lasted longer than Abhinav Mukund's batting. #SLvIND — Banna. (@iJaiDeep_) July 26, 2017

Abhinav Mukund is still getting chances? Thought his career was over in 2011 — YaGunnersYa (@Ya_Gunners_) July 26, 2017

Dear Abhinav Mukund,

Please find a couple of net bowlers and ask them to keep kicking your arse till the end of this test match! #SLvIND — Anand (@aThakkali) July 26, 2017

Bruh keep playing domestic, that's where you good at — SAAMRI (@lo_lega) July 26, 2017

Dhawan smashed a career-best 190 on his Test comeback to lead a brilliant Indian batting assault.

The left-handed opener struck 31 boundaries in a blazing 168-ball knock and Pujara joined in with an unbeaten 144 to take the visitors to 399-3 at stumps.

The hosts toiled in the Galle field and suffered a major blow when all-rounder Asela Gunaratne broke his thumb trying to take a catch off Dhawan.