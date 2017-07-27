 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Fans Troll Abhinav Mukund After He Flops Again

Updated: 27 July 2017 09:43 IST

Opener Abhinav Mukund wasted a golden opportunity to make an impression on the selectors after he was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Abhinav Mukund scored just 11 runs in the first innings at Galle © Reuters

Opener Abhinav Mukund wasted a golden opportunity to make an impression on the selectors after he was dismissed cheaply on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. The Tamil Nadu batsman edged behind off Nuwan Pradeep in the 8th over of India's first innings. The left-hander, who replaced KL Rahul in the playing eleven, managed to score just 11 runs on a featherbed pitch. Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara registered fine tons against a listless Sri Lankan attack to give India the upper hand in the Test.

Needless to say Mukund will be disappointed with his show on the opening day especially because there is a big possibility of India batting only once in this Test. Fans, however, did not spare the 27-year-old, reminding him that this wasn't the first time he had failed to grab an opportunity to make serious impact on the international stage.

Dhawan smashed a career-best 190 on his Test comeback to lead a brilliant Indian batting assault.

The left-handed opener struck 31 boundaries in a blazing 168-ball knock and Pujara joined in with an unbeaten 144 to take the visitors to 399-3 at stumps.

The hosts toiled in the Galle field and suffered a major blow when all-rounder Asela Gunaratne broke his thumb trying to take a catch off Dhawan.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Abhinav Mukund Shikhar Dhawan Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Galle International Stadium, Galle Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Abhinav Mukund scored just 11 runs in the first innings at Galle
  • Fans trolled Abhinav Mukund
  • Shikhar Dhawan smashed a career-best 190 on his Test comeback
