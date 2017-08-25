India Vs Sri Lanka: Coach Ravi Shastri Tweets About 'Jail Break' In Kandy After Dhoni-Bhuvi Show

MS Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (53 not out) forged a match-winning partnership.

Ravi Shastri, who is on his first assignment as full-time coach of Team India, was a relieved man after Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tail-ender Bhuvneshwar Kumar guided the Men in Blue to a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the second One-day International in Pallekele. Elated after his team's win, coach Shastri took to Twitter and expressed his relief. "Witnessed a jail break in Kandy exactly half an hour to midnight #TeamIndia #SLvIND," Shastri's tweet read.

Witnessed a jail break in Kandy exactly half an hour to midnight #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/JwyT6eUQ31 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 24, 2017

Chasing a revised target of 231 due to rain, India were cruising comfortably at 108 for no loss in the 16th over. But the match turned on its head in a space of six overs as India lost seven wickets for just 22 runs.

Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya created havoc in the Indian batting line-up as he claimed six wickets in his 10 overs.

But then Dhoni (45 not out) and Bhuvneshwar (53 not out) forged a match-winning partnership to seal the deal for India.

India now lead the five match series 2-0. The visitors had defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the ODI at Dambulla.