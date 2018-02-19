 
South Africa vs India 2018

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sums Up 1st T20I Match vs South Africa In 90 Seconds

Updated: 19 February 2018 19:50 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had entered the record books with his career-best bowling figures of 5/24 in the first T20I against South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered the record books with his career-best bowling figures of 5/24 © Twitter

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the show with his stellar bowling show on Sunday as India beat South Africa in the first T20I at Johannesburg. He registered career-best bowling figures of 5/24 enabling the visitors to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their official Twitter account challenging Bhuvneshwar to take up the 90-second match report challenge.

"VIDEO: We put man of the moment @BhuviOfficial in a spot and challenged him to sum up India's win in the 1st T20I in 90 seconds. Think Kumar could do it? Find out here", BCCI posted.

In the video, Bhuvneshwar ran the viewers through the match from his perspective. He gave an insight on how Dhawan's blistering knock in the first innings helped India post a competitive target. He also said that Rohit Sharma's quickfire 9-ball 21 was important for the visitors.

After bowling a match-winning spell on Sunday, Bhuvneshwar added that he wants to continue his form in the remaining matches.

"I hope the confidence of the first match in the second match too", said the Indian pacer.

With his 5/24 feat, Bhuvneshwar also became the second Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal to pick up a five-for in a T20Is. Bhuvneshwar was spot on with his bowling as he took the crucial wicket of Reeza Hendricks (70 runs) in the 18th over killing whatever hopes the hosts had against India.

Bhuvneshwar also became the first Indian paceman to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

India beat South Africa by 28 runs and will take on the Proteas in the second T20I on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

