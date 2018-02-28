Virat Kohli's Captaincy Spreads Like A 'Disease', Says Coach Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli became the first India captain to win a bilateral series in South Africa. After losing the Test series 1-2, Kohli's team crushed South Africa to win the One-day International series 5-1 and then clinched the Twenty20 International series 2-1 to end the tour on a high with the final scoreline 8-4. No Indian side, since its first tour in South Africa back in 1992, has ever won a series across any format. The team under Kohli achieved something that Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid or Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not accomplish -- win a series on the South African soil.

Ravi Shastri also became the first India coach to guide the team to a series win in South Africa.

Hailing the team and Kohli's efforts, Shastri said Kohli's captaincy spreads like a disease.

"When you have a captain like Virat (Kohli) who leads from the front, it spreads within the team like a disease," Shastri told Mid-Day in an interview on Wednesday.

"We are all students of the game and they know that they would have learnt a lot from those two defeats and the tour. I said before going to South Africa that the next 18 months would define the Indian cricket team. I know for sure it will be a better team 15 months down the line. Win, lose, whatever... it will be a better team and I stick to that. This team has belief," Shastri said.

Shastri also launched a sensational attack on the critics of the Indian cricket team and said that people in India are happy when the team loses.