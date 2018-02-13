 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Trolled By Fans After Run-Out Disasters With Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 13 February 2018 21:39 IST

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was trolled by fans on social media after the right-hander was involved in two run outs - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane -- during the crucial fifth ODI.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Trolled By Fans After Run-Out Disasters With Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane
Rohit, however, somewhat made up for run-outs as he slammed his 17th century in ODIs. © AFP

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was trolled by fans on social media after the right-hander was involved in two run outs - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane -- during the crucial fifth One-day International at St George's Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Rohit, who scored his 17th century to help India post 274 for seven, was first involved in a massive mix-up that ended captain Kohli's stay and then soon after was slow to react to Rahane's call that left the latter stranded and without any chance of making it back to his crease.

Rahane pushed the ball towards mid-on and called for a single. Rohit shouted 'no' when Rahane crossed the half-way mark. By the time Rahane turned back, Morne Morkel's throw to wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen had already done the job.

As per the statistics, Rohit has been run-out 12 times in his ODI career. Interestingly, his partners have suffered run-outs 15 times due to him.

Rohit, however, somewhat made up for run-outs as he slammed his 17th century in ODIs.

The India opener, who has had a rather lean patch in the series in South Africa, was under a lot of pressure having failed to deliver in either the Tests or the ODI series so far.

Rohit had a highest score of 20 in the ODI series prior to this, managing just 40 runs in four matches as the outcry about his form grew louder.

Rohit, who brought up his 17th century off 107 balls, scored a brilliant 115 off 126 balls. His innings was studded with 11 boundaries and four sixes.

 

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Rahane South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohit was involved in two run outs - Virat Kohlil and Ajinkya Rahane
  • Rohit scored his 17th century to help India post 274 for seven
  • Rohit shouted 'no' when Rahane crossed the half-way mark
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.