Watch: Rohit Sharma Signals Virat Kohli To Take DRS, MS Dhoni Overrules And Gets It Right Again

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again proved why cricket fans are right in calling 'DRS' the 'Dhoni Review System'. In the fourth ODI, which India lost to South Africa in Johannesburg, Dhoni once again saved India and Virat Kohli from wasting a review with a perfect call. Dhoni has time and again proved that he has mastered the art of using the 'Decision Review System' and this time as well, he was right on the mark even as Rohit Sharma was seen signalling Kohli to take the review. But a shake of the head from Dhoni was enough for the Indian skipper, and rightly so.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery to Hashim Amla, beating him all ends up. Immediately, every Indian on the field appealed for a caught behind, including Dhoni, but the umpire shook his head.
As the Indian fielders converged near Amla, Rohit was seen signalling Kohli to take the DRS, Dhoni with a wry smile on his face shook his head to say that there was no edge. Kohli didn't take the DRS and the replays and 'Ultra-edge' showed there was no edge whatsoever.
MS Dhoni though quickly signalled to Kohli that there was no bat involved and that they shouldn't go for a review here.
Dhoni, however, couldn't stop India from going down in the fourth ODI as South Africa, with a 5-wicket win, kept their hopes alive of sharing the six-match ODI series.
South Africa chased down a rain-reduced target of 202 in 28 overs with five wickets and 15 balls to claim their first win of the ODI series.
India looked in control and were in the driver's seat when AB de Villiers was sent packing with South Africa still needing 100 runs off only 67 balls remaining. However, David Miller, on six, was dropped by Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and in the same over got another reprieve when he was bowled off a no-ball.
Miller went on to hit 39 and shared a quickfire stand of 72 with Heinrich Klaasen, whose 43 not out off 27 balls earned him the man of the match award.