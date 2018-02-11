Virat Kohli Goes Past Mohammad Azharuddin And Chris Gayle In ODIs

Virat Kohli has been in the form of his life and the Indian skipper on Saturday added another record to his already illustrious list during the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa in Johannesburg as he entered the list of top five run-getters for India in ODIs. Kohli, who scored a brilliant 75 runs against the Proteas, surpassed former captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who has 9,378 ODI runs to his name. The 29-year-old also surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle, who has 9,420 runs under his belt.