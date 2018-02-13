 
South Africa vs India 2018

India Vs South Africa, 5th ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Form With Fine Century

Updated: 13 February 2018 19:07 IST

The India opener had scored only 40 runs in the previous four ODIs vs South Africa before scoring the 17th hundred of his 50-over career.

Rohit had a highest score of just 20 in the ODI series prior to this. © AFP

Rohit Sharma silenced his critics in no uncertain manner when he scored the 17th century of his One-day International career in the 5th ODI against South Africa at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. The India opener, who has had a rather lean patch in the series in South Africa, was under a lot of pressure as he has failed to deliver in either the Tests or the ODI series so far, till Tuesday. However, the knock in Port Elizabeth must come as a great boost to the Mumbai batsman.

Rohit had a highest score of just 20 in the ODI series prior to this, managing just 40 runs in four matches as the outcry about his form grew louder.

On Tuesday, he had to put his head down and keep fighting as fellow-opener Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli, who have both been in fine form in the series, went for relatively lesser scores.

Rohit reached his century off 107 balls with the aid of 10 fours and 4 sixes.

India are leading the four-match series 3-1, having won the first three matches convincingly before losing at Johannesburg in the rain-curtailed 4th ODI.

A win in this match would record India's first-ever ODI series win in South Africa.

