India vs South Africa: Watch Virat Kohli's Brilliant Reaction To Fans 'Celebrating' His Marriage

India skipper Virat Kohli puts his opposition bowlers in embarrassing situations quite often and lets his bat do the talking. However, this time around, the captain was rather put in a spot by a section of fans were seen waving around a big poster for his wedding to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday during the second ODI against South Africa which the visitors won by 9 wickets. The incident took place in the 32nd over when South Africa were reeling for 118/9 and Virat was fielding on the boundary.