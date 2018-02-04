 
ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

Updated: 04 February 2018 17:49 IST

India (220/2) reached the target with eight wickets in hand and 11.1 overs to spare as they completely outclassed the Australians.

Watch: Virat Kohli, Team Hail Victorious Under-19 World Cup Winners
India won the Under-19 World Cup by eight wickets © AFP

India thrashed Australia by eight wickets on Saturday to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the record fourth time. The Indian team, coached by Rahul Dravid, put in a clinical batting display with Manjot Kalra smashing an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls. India (220/2) reached the target with eight wickets in hand and 11.1 overs to spare as they completely outclassed the Australians. Captain Prithvi Shaw joined the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading India to the U-19 World Cup title. After the historic win, the Indian cricketers applauded the team's effort.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video which starts with India Colts' journey in the cup and then comes India senior captain Virat Kohli's congratulatory message. India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma, off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm spinner Axar Patel, opener Shikhar Dhawan, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, wicket-keeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, batsmen Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, batting Sanjay Bangar, coaching staff Ravi Shastri, Bharath Arun and R Sridhar also wished the victorious Under-19 for their famous triumph.

Dravid, who also coached the team to the final in the 2016 edition of the tournament, was applauded by cricketers, past and present, for his contribution in nurturing young talent. Among those appreciating Dravid's work was former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi, who played a lot of his cricket against the India great. "Congratulations India, exceptional U19 team, great coach and mentor in Rahul Dravid. Future stars in the making," Afridi tweeted.

After the final, Dravid hoped that his World Cup winning wards would have many such lasting memories in the future, adding that the support staff had helped him make the title triumph possible. "I am really proud of the boys and the effort they put in. "Proud of the effort they put in and couldn't be happier for them. Hopefully it's a memory they cherish for a long, long time, but hopefully not the lasting memory and they have many more great moments and bigger things in future," the batting legend said.

