 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Can Turn The Ball On Any Surface, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 04 February 2018 20:48 IST

The Centurion pitch offered ample assistance to Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav as India dismissed South Africa for 118, their lowest total at home.

India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Can Turn The Ball On Any Surface, Says Virat Kohli
Yuzvendra Chahal ended up with a career-best figure of five for 22. © BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on his spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav after the duo wrecked havoc on South Africa batting line-up and starred in visitors' resounding nine-wicket win at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the six-match series. Lauding Kuldeep and Chahal, Kohli said he is confident that the two spinners can extract turn from any surface.

"The pitch was harder than Durban and the spinners used it. We knew we won't get grass on the pitch because when it's seaming, it can be anyone's game. We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and knew our wrist spinners can get it to turn anywhere. They just didn't give South Africa any chance," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

The Centurion pitch offered ample assistance to Chahal and Yadav as India dismissed South Africa for 118, their lowest total at home. Chahal ended up with a career-best figure of five for 22.

The Indian captain had no hesitation in opting to chase.

"If we set up to chase down totals, we know exactly what we want to do. Rohit and Shikhar's intent at the top is crucial. They started off well in the last game too.

"We back guys to play positive cricket. It's (2-0) a wonderful position to be in. We know their middle-order was inexperienced, and we wanted to cash in on that."

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket Virat Kohli
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chahal ended up with a career-best figure of five for 22
  • Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets
  • Chahal and Yadav helped India dismiss South Africa for 118
Related Articles
India
India's Experience In Bowling Was The Difference, Says South Africa Coach Ottis Gibson
Yuzvendra Chahal Tops List Of Most Runs Conceded By Indian Bowler In A T20 International
Yuzvendra Chahal Tops List Of Most Runs Conceded By Indian Bowler In A T20 International
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Landmark, Surpasses Brian Lara
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Landmark, Surpasses Brian Lara
India Have Two Potent Wrist Spinners: Paul Adams
India Have Two Potent Wrist Spinners: Paul Adams
Sachin Tendulkar All Praise For Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Sachin Tendulkar All Praise For Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.