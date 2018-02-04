India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal Dismantles South Africa With Five-For

Yuzvendra Chahal was in his elements in the second ODI against South Africa as he returned with career best figures of 5 for 22 that helped India bowl out Proteas for 118 at Centurion. The South African batsmen had a hard time picking Chahal as the Indian leg-spinner used the wrong one to good effect along with the leg-break. Quinton de Kock was the first man to throw his wicket away to Chahal as he went for the pull but found the man at deep mid-wicket. Khaya Zondo was the next victim as Chahal bowled a beautiful leg-break, slowed it up and enticed Zondo to go for the big shot, who only got it as far as Pandya who juggled a bit but held on to the catch. JP Dunminy was the next man to go as Chahal trapped him right in front who was soon followed by Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.