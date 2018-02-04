India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights: India Crush SA By 9 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In Series

Highlights, India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: India aim to go 2-0 up in the series.

India trounced a depleted South Africa by nine wickets in the second cricket one-dayer to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series. Chasing a modest 119-run target, India knocked off the required run in just 20.3 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (51 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (46 not out) stitched together an unbeaten 93-run partnership after losing Rohit Sharma (15) early. Left-handed Dhawan, dropped on 48, hit his 24th ODI half-century. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of five for 22 while Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) accounted for three South African batsmen. India had won the series-opener in Durban by six wickets. The next match is scheduled for Wednesday in Cape Town.

Chahal and Kuldeep returned career best figures as India bundled out South Africa for a mere 118 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Chahal returned figures of 5/22 while Yadav notched up 3/20 to justify Kohli's decision to field first on winning the toss. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket each. Jean-Paul Duminy and Khaya Zondo were the highest scorers for the Proteas with 25 runs each. Such was the domination of the Indian bowlers that only five South African batsmen managed to reach double figures. India lead the six-match series 1-0. (Scorecard)

Highlights Between India and South Africa 2nd ODI, straight from Centurion

18:07 IST: INDIA THRASH SOUTH AFRICA BY 9 WICKETS, GO 2-0 UP IN THE SIX-MATCH SERIES

18:06 IST: Imaran Tahir comes into the attack. Kohli is on strike.

18:04 IST: Maiden over from Shamsi. India need two runs to win.

18:03 IST: Hello and welcome back. Dhawan on strike and India need just 2 runs to win.

17:19 IST: India need just 2 runs to win. Wait! Umpires have called for lunch. Fans are shocked. Fans will have to wait to see India's winning moment.

The players have taken lunch at Centurion with India 117/1 (19 overs). They are just 2 runs away from winning with Dhawan 51*. Target 119 #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/XEVaWZEPSS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 4, 2018

17:18 IST: FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his 24th half-century. India 111/1 in 18.1 overs, need 8 more runs to win

17:15 IST: FOUR! Kohli comes forward and smashes the ball towards sweeper cover for a boundary. Excellent shot from the skipper. India 110/1, need 9 runs to win.

17:13 IST: FOUR! Dhwan picks the ball nicely and launches it over deep mid wicket. India need 14 more to win.

17:00 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Shamsi towards sweeper cover for a boundary. India are cruising towards South Africa's modest total. They need 33 more runs to win.

16:58 IST: FOUR! Dhawan plays an aerial shot. The left-hander sweeps the ball towards backward square leg region for a boundary. India 82/1, need 37 more runs to win.

16:57 IST: A special message from India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India has been amazing in both the ODI s and the wristies have been amazing, great effort to go 2-0 up and fingers crossed for 6-0. Well done imVkohli , @yuzi_chahal and @imkuldeep18 #INDvSA — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 4, 2018

16:54 IST: FOUR! Second four in a row for Dhawan. The left-hander smashes Shamsi towards deep mid wicket. India 73/1 in 12 overs, need 46 more runs to win.

16:53 IST: FOUR! Dhawan waits till the end and sends Shamsi towards deep backward point.

16:50 IST: Tabraiz Shamsi comes into the attack.

16:48 IST: FOUR! Dhawan stays back and pulls the ball towards deep mid wicket fence for a boundary. Powerful shot from Dhawan. India 64/1 in 11 overs, need 55 more runs to win.

16:41 IST: FOUR! Short of length delivery from Chris Morris. Kohli uses the pace and plays a upper cut for a boundary.

16:40 IST: 50 comes up for India in 8.4 overs. They need 68 more runs to win. Kohli 12*, Dhawan 20*

16:36 IST: SIX! What a shot from the Indian skipper. He sends Rabada for a excellent six. India 48/1 in 8 overs, need 71 more to win.

16:32 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan plays a cut shot to wards third man for a boundary. India 42/1 in 7 overs, need 77 more to win.

16:25 IST: FOUR! Superb drive from Dhawan. The opened picks the ball nicely and drives through cover. India 36/1 in 5.2 overs, need 83 more runs to win.

16:20 IST: Virat Kohli is the new batsman at the crease.

16:17 IST: WICKET! Kagiso Rabada strikes, Rohit Sharma departs for 15 runs. India 26/1 in 3.5 overs, need 93 more runs to win.

16:16 IST: FOUR! Rohit uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and sends the ball towards third man for a boundary.

16:14 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma timed this too well. He sends Rabada towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. India 22/0, need 97 runs to win.

16:11 IST: FOUR! Dhawan smashes at the same region. What a powerful shot from the left hander. India 18/0, need 101 runs to win.

16:10 IST: FOUR! That's Dhawan's special. He leans forward and smashes the ball towards sweeper cover for a boundary.

16:05 IST: A loud caught behind appeal from Rabada and De Kock. Umpire has given OUT. Wait! Rohit has asked for a review. The replay shows bat has hit the pad. But, it is too close. And, it's NOT OUT.

16:00 IST: SIX! What a shot. Rohit smashes Morne Morkel over deep mid wicket for a huge one. What a start from the right-hander. India 7/0 in 0.4 over, need 112 more runs to win.

15:57 IST: Hello and welcome to the chase. India need 119 runs to win the second ODI and go 2-0 up in the six-match series.

15:47 IST: Wicket! Morris departs trying to take on Chahal. South Africa 118 all out. Chahal picks up his first five-wicket haul.

15:44 IST: Chahal to continue. Morris has little option but to go after the bowling.

15:42 IST: Wicket: Clean Bowled! Imran Tahir takes the long walk back. Bumrah gets the wicket.

15:38 IST: Bumrah comes back into the attack. Bowls it short and Morris almost found the man at deep cover.

15:34 IST: Wicket: Morkel failed to read the wrong one and he was struck right in front. Chahal gets another one. South Africa have lost their eighth wicket.

15:32 IST: SIX! What a shot! Morris launches the ball towards long on. South Africa 117/7 in 30 overs.

15:30 IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav takes his third wicket, removes Kagiso Rabada for 1 run. South Africa 110/7 in 29.3 overs.

15:26 IST: Kagiso Rabada is the new man at the crease.

15:24 IST: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again, JP Duminy departs for 25 runs. South Africa 107/6 in 28.2 overs.

15:19 IST: FOUR! Chris Morris smashes Chahal towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. South Africa 104/5 in 27 overs.

15:17 IST: Chris Morris is the new man at the crease.

15:16 IST: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Khaya Zondo for 25 runs. South Africa 99/5 in 26.3 overs.

15:03 IST: FOUR! Zondo plays this very late. He uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides the ball between keeper and first slip.

15:00 IST: Zondo sends Jadhav towards mid wicket for a single. 'Good start', says MSD.

14:59 IST: Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack.

14:50 IST: FOUR! Another boundary for Duminy. This times he opens the face of the bat, uses the pace and cuts the ball towards third man for a boundary. Bumrah dives but fails to save the boundary.

14:49 IST: FOUR! Duminy sends Pandya towards long off for a boundary.

14:46 IST: 'Super' Kuldeep On Fire.

14:40 IST: Zondo gets a thick outside edge and the ball falls just wide of the first slip. 2 runs for the South African batsman.

14:36 IST: FOUR! First boundary for debutant Khaya Zondo in international cricket. He sends Kuldeep Yadav towards deep mid wicket for a boundary.

14:30 IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav strikes again, David Miller departs for a duck. 3 wickets in 6 balls for India. South Africa 51/4 in 13.5 overs

14:27 IST: WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav strikes on his first delivery, dismisses Aiden Markram for 8 runs. Brilliant catch from Bhuvneshwar in the deep. South Africa 51/3 in 13.1 overs

14:25 IST: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Quinton De Kock for 20 runs. South Africa 51/2 in 13 overs

14:24 IST: 50 comes up for South Africa in 12.3 overs. De Kock 19*, Markram 8*

14:22 IST: "Isko aage rakh sakta hai" - Dhoni's suggestion to Chahal for Markram.

14:20 IST: FOUR! Aiden Markram sends Hardik Pandya towards fine leg for a boundary.

14:15 IST: It's time for spin. Captain Virat Kohli brings Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack.

14:13 IST: Aiden Markram is the new man at the crease.

14:11 IST: WICKET! A loud caught behind appeal from Bhuvi and Dhoni. Umpire Aleem Dar has raised his finger. Wait! Amla has asked for a review. Replay shows there is a nick. It's OUT. Bhuvneshwar gets the breakthrough, Amla departs for 23 runs. South Africa 39/1 in 9.4 overs

14:08 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Amla. He stays back and drives the ball beautifully towards

14:07 IST: 9 runs off Pandya's over. Bhuvi is back into the attack now.

14:05 IST: FOUR! Another boundary for De Kock. This time he sends Pandya towards third man region. South Africa 35/0 in 8.5 overs.

14:04 IST: FOUR! De Kock picks the ball and smashes it towards deep mid wicket region for a boundary.

14:02 IST: First bowling change. Hardik Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwra Kumar.

13:57 IST: FOUR! Brilliant shot from Amla. He stays back and punches the ball towards sweeper cover for a boundary. Bhuvi isn't happy with this shot. South Africa 22/0 in 7 overs.

13:56 IST: FOUR! Amla gets an outside edge and the ball races towards third man boundary.

13:54 IST: Another brilliant over from Bumrah. Just 4 runs off his over. South Africa 14/0 in 6 overs.

13:53 IST: Brilliant bowling from Bumrah and Bhuvi so far. Only one boundary for South Africans so far. The run rate is 2.23.

13:49 IST: 5 overs gone! South Africa 10/0. Amla 5*, De Kock 5*

13:38 IST: Maiden over from Bumrah. South Africa 4/0 in 2 overs.

13:37 IST: De Kock has hurt his finger off a short ball from Bumrah. Amla walks down to him and asks if he alright.

13:35 IST: Ball hits the stumps but the bails don't come off. What a delivery from Bumrah. De Kock is lucky.

13:32 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the match. Amla stays back and sends the ball towards sweeper cover region for a boundary. South Africa 4/0 in 0.3 over.

13:30 IST: Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock are making their way to the middle. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack for India.

13:10 IST: Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (captain), Jean-Paul Duminy, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

13:00 IST: TOSS: India opt to field against South Africa in Centurion.

12:50 IST: Team India practice ahead of the second ODI.

And we are here at Centurion getting ready for the 2nd ODI #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DTqYM3kOwB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2018

12::45 IST: India will be eager to go 2-0 up in the rubber, with all their departments ticking the right notes in Durban.

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the second ODI between India and South Africa in Centurion.

Hello Centurion! We are all ready and geared up for the 2nd ODI #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/nh8S4sJiUP — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2018