 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav Explains How MS Dhoni's Advice Helped Him Succeed In 1st ODI

Updated: 02 February 2018 12:07 IST

Kuldeep Yadav explained how MS Dhoni eased 50 per cent of his workload by giving useful advice from behind the stumps

India vs South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav Explains How MS Dhoni
Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets and helped India restrict South Africa to 269 for 8. © BCCI

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets and helped India restrict South Africa to 269 for eight, a target which India overhauled with six wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the six-match ODI series. Kuldeep, who made his international debut last year, credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his success in his first outing on South African soil. The wrist spinner explained how Dhoni eased 50 per cent of his workload by giving useful advice from behind the stumps.

"Actually I was confused a bit what I should bowl because I am playing in South Africa for the first time and it was a new experience for me. The wind was good and the ball was drifting so I was confused what to bowl, and which variation to use. So I was asking Mahi bhai (Dhoni) and he told me 'bowl as you are bowling'. It is good that he keeps advising from behind the wickets, it gets easier," said Yadav.

Kuldeep, who finished with 3 for 34 in 10 overs, removed JP Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris to star India's historic win.

"When you have two legends, Virat (Kohli) and Mahi, one is leading the team and the other has led the team, it is helpful. As a spinner, Mahi bhai does 50 per cent of your work because he has played so much cricket, he reads the batsmen easily," the spinner said.

"We are youngsters and we don't have that much experience. That is why he (Dhoni) keeps telling me what to do in what situation. And the mindset comes from the captain.

The 23-year-old also said his task was made easier by skipper Virat Kohli, who believes in his abilities.

"Virat bhai always tells us one extra wicket is more important than trying to save 10 runs. If your captain tells you that, then you start believing in yourself," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav MS Dhoni Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets
  • India lead six-match series 1-0
  • Kuldeep finished with 3 for 34 in 10 overs
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
Nidahas Trophy: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Rested; Rohit Sharma To Captain India
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni One Short Of Completing Half-Century Of Catches In T20Is
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey
India Vs South Africa: Manish Pandey's Message A Warning For South Africa Before Final T20I
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate
India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: MS Dhoni Blasts Manish Pandey While Batting, Tells Him To Concentrate
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen, JP Duminy Power South Africa to Series-Levelling Victory Against India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.