India vs South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav Explains How MS Dhoni's Advice Helped Him Succeed In 1st ODI

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets and helped India restrict South Africa to 269 for eight, a target which India overhauled with six wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the six-match ODI series. Kuldeep, who made his international debut last year, credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his success in his first outing on South African soil. The wrist spinner explained how Dhoni eased 50 per cent of his workload by giving useful advice from behind the stumps.

"Actually I was confused a bit what I should bowl because I am playing in South Africa for the first time and it was a new experience for me. The wind was good and the ball was drifting so I was confused what to bowl, and which variation to use. So I was asking Mahi bhai (Dhoni) and he told me 'bowl as you are bowling'. It is good that he keeps advising from behind the wickets, it gets easier," said Yadav.

Kuldeep, who finished with 3 for 34 in 10 overs, removed JP Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris to star India's historic win.

"When you have two legends, Virat (Kohli) and Mahi, one is leading the team and the other has led the team, it is helpful. As a spinner, Mahi bhai does 50 per cent of your work because he has played so much cricket, he reads the batsmen easily," the spinner said.

"We are youngsters and we don't have that much experience. That is why he (Dhoni) keeps telling me what to do in what situation. And the mindset comes from the captain.

The 23-year-old also said his task was made easier by skipper Virat Kohli, who believes in his abilities.

"Virat bhai always tells us one extra wicket is more important than trying to save 10 runs. If your captain tells you that, then you start believing in yourself," he added.