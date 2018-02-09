India vs South Africa: South Africa's Special Game Plan To Tackle Yuzvendra Chahal And Kuldeep Yadav In 4th ODI

India have taken a 3-0 lead in the series, with Kuldeep and Chahal contributing handsomely.

India's spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been a major challenge for the South Africa batsmen in the ongoing six-match ODI series. The wristies have picked up 21 out 30 South African wickets in the tournament so far and are determined to pose more threats for Proteas, who are on the verge of losing a series. According to South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, the team has done video work in order to tackle the young spinners.

"I wouldn't say there are any new plans to be very honest. I think there will be a lot more video work done, lots of guys watching the hand, watching the ball and I think just maybe change our options.

"I don't think there are any major plans with different techniques and different tactics against the spinners. It's about doing a little bit more hard work and playing a positive game, and stop focusing on what's around you," said Morris.

"We're not panicking, hitting more balls it's not panic station. We know we played badly against spin, so we'll take it on the chin and move on.

"You never get surprised by spinners, especially Indian spinners. They do so well at home for a reason with spin bowling. They are a seriously good one-day unit, a seriously good Test unit and T20 as well.

"You never get surprised when an Indian team comes up because you know what you're going to get, and that's quality," he added.

On papers, South Africa have never lost on 'Pink Day', celebrated to create awareness and collect funds for breast cancer.

"We play for a good cause (Pink Day). It's become quite a good tradition to play in pink. We're very lucky as cricketers to do what we do and be healthy.