India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni's Response When Asked About Test Series Loss

Former India captain MS Dhoni, when asked to comment on India's series loss against South Africa at an event in Chennai, said it was important to look at the positives of the team's performance. The wicketkeeper-batsman said the team had taken 20 opposition wickets in both Tests, giving themselves a chance of a win. "I won't answer that but I'll say look at the positives. To win a Test match you need 20 wickets. We have taken 20 wickets. That is the biggest positive. If you can't take 20 wickets, you can never win a Test. Irrespective of whether you are playing at home or outside. We are taking 20 wickets, which means you are always in a position to win the match. Once you start scoring runs, you are there (with a chance of winning)," Dhoni said.