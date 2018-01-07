India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Delays Start Of Play

India would look to bowl out South Africa cheaply in the second innings so as to give themselves a chance of winning the Test match. The Newlands track will have something for the bowlers on the first session of Day 3 and the visitors would look to capitalise on that and strike early. South Africa, on the other hand would look to bat India out of the Test match and go for the kill as the game progresses. Earlier, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya stood tall amid ruins with his all-round prowess but could not prevent South Africa from finishing on top on Day 2 of the first Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Pandya scored a swashbuckling 93 and then took two wickets, but South Africa built on a first innings lead of 77 runs and were 65 for two at the end of day's play with an overall lead of 142. At stumps dependable Hashim Amla (4 not out) was in company of night watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 not out). (Live Scorecard)
15:00 IST: Still some rain around. I don't think we'll get any play before lunch.
Early morning showers here at PPC Newlands Cricket Ground. Start of Day 3 could be delayed #SAvInd #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/SPvkoHR3sO— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 7, 2018
Under covers at the moment is Newlands. Raining down here heavily! Expected delay in start #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Q23Pz4h32g— BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2018
14:05 IST: Latest Update: It's raining heavily now at Newlands, Cape Town
13:50 IST: There is prediction for the drizzle to continue on and off at least until 3 pm
13:35 IST: News coming in that it is raining heavily in Cape Town at the moment. It is almost certain that we will have a delayed start to the proceedings.
13:32 IST: India would look to pick up early wickets and dismiss South Africa cheaply in the second innings.
13:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the third day's play of the first Test match between India and South Africa.
Steyn, in his first Test match since suffering a fractured shoulder in Australia in November 2014, had taken two for 51 when he pulled up with a bruised heel and left the field three balls into his 18th over.
After treatment in the dressing room he was sent for a scan.
Steyn would have hoped to end Pandya's innings -- and hasten the demise of the Indian batting effort -- long before he was called upon to bowl a fourth spell in what was his longest and most intensive bowling effort since his shoulder injury.