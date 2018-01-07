India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Delays Start Of Play

India would look to bowl out South Africa cheaply in the second innings so as to give themselves a chance of winning the Test match. The Newlands track will have something for the bowlers on the first session of Day 3 and the visitors would look to capitalise on that and strike early. South Africa, on the other hand would look to bat India out of the Test match and go for the kill as the game progresses. Earlier, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya stood tall amid ruins with his all-round prowess but could not prevent South Africa from finishing on top on Day 2 of the first Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Pandya scored a swashbuckling 93 and then took two wickets, but South Africa built on a first innings lead of 77 runs and were 65 for two at the end of day's play with an overall lead of 142. At stumps dependable Hashim Amla (4 not out) was in company of night watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 not out). (Live Scorecard)