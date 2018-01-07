 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Updated: 07 January 2018 15:02 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 1st Test: Visitors would look to bowl out the Proteas cheaply in the second innings so as to give themselves a chance to win the match.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Delays Start Of Play
Live Score, India vs South Africa: Visitors would look to strike early on Day 3. © Twitter

India would look to bowl out South Africa cheaply in the second innings so as to give themselves a chance of winning the Test match. The Newlands track will have something for the bowlers on the first session of Day 3 and the visitors would look to capitalise on that and strike early. South Africa, on the other hand would look to bat India out of the Test match and go for the kill as the game progresses. Earlier, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya stood tall amid ruins with his all-round prowess but could not prevent South Africa from finishing on top on Day 2 of the first Test at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Pandya scored a swashbuckling 93 and then took two wickets, but South Africa built on a first innings lead of 77 runs and were 65 for two at the end of day's play with an overall lead of 142. At stumps dependable Hashim Amla (4 not out) was in company of night watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 not out). (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa straight from Cape Town

15:00 IST: Still some rain around. I don't think we'll get any play before lunch.

14:05 IST: Latest Update: It's raining heavily now at Newlands, Cape Town

13:50 IST: There is prediction for the drizzle to continue on and off at least until 3 pm

13:35 IST: News coming in that it is raining heavily in Cape Town at the moment. It is almost certain that we will have a delayed start to the proceedings.

13:32 IST: India would look to pick up early wickets and dismiss South Africa cheaply in the second innings.

13:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the third day's play of the first Test match between India and South Africa.

Steyn, in his first Test match since suffering a fractured shoulder in Australia in November 2014, had taken two for 51 when he pulled up with a bruised heel and left the field three balls into his 18th over.

After treatment in the dressing room he was sent for a scan.

Steyn would have hoped to end Pandya's innings -- and hasten the demise of the Indian batting effort -- long before he was called upon to bowl a fourth spell in what was his longest and most intensive bowling effort since his shoulder injury.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Francois du Plessis Newlands, Cape Town South Africa vs India 2018 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 1st Test Day 3
Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 1st Test Day 3
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Hardik Pandya Keeps India Afloat
Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Hardik Pandya Keeps India Afloat
India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test: Hardik Pandya Stars For India On Day 2, SA Lead By 142
India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test: Hardik Pandya Stars For India On Day 2, SA Lead By 142
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.