It's Either Virat Kohli Or A Cheetah, Says Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli led his to a six-wicket victory over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Durban. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday proved once again that why he is fondly and more correctly called as the 'chase master' in an One-Day International (ODI) game. In the first match of the six-match ODI series, India rode on Kohli's calculated century (112 off 119) to chase down the target of 270 with 27 balls to spare. Following his match-winning knock, former cricketers took to Twitter applauding the brilliance of the right-handed batsman. Among all the plaudits, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's message was unique as he likened Kohli to a Cheetah.

Another super run-chase by @imVkohli. When it comes to chases it's either him or a Cheetah. Well done!! Hope youngsters pick this trait of @imVkohli — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 2, 2018

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan was also impressed with Kohli's temperament while chasing a total and addressed him as "The Greatest chaser the game has ever seen."

He is at is again .. The Greatest chaser the game has ever seen .. #Fact #SAvIND @imVkohli - Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2018

Apart from Akhtar and Vaughan, former and present India cricketers too joined the bandwagon to appreciate the India captain's talent.

What a chaser, what an incredible player- Virat Kohli. A hundred in every country he has played. This one has made what looked a tricky chase look like a cakewalk.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/E9GuAVFq1Y - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 1, 2018

100 Number 33 for the Modern Master. King of chases Worldwide @imVkohli . India have cruised along #IndvSA - Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2018

After a dismal performance in Tests against South Africa, Kohli bounced back in style and made sure that the world does not forget his stellar form in the ODIs.

Adjudged as the Man of the match, Kohli said that the Durban hundred is special as he hadn't scored an ODI hundred in South Africa.

"Yeah it was quite special. We wanted to take the confidence from Jo'Burg to here. We wanted one good partnership. Very very happy for Jinks as well. It is easier to break down the total when you have a number on the board. I like to understand the game. I had never scored an ODI hundred in South Africa. Thus, the celebration," Kohli said in a post-match conference.