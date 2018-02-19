 
South Africa vs India 2018

MS Dhoni's World Record Goes Unnoticed In India's T20I Win Over South Africa

Updated: 19 February 2018 14:40 IST

After India's 28-run win over South Africa in the T20 opener, MS Dhoni joined some of his teammates for a celebratory dinner.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni took Reeza Hendricks' catch off Bhuvi's bowling to set another record. © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday notched up yet another record after he went past Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara to complete the most catches for a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket. Dhoni's record-breaking 134th catch was that of Reeza Hendricks, who edged one off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling. While Sangakkara recorded 133 catches in 254 matches, the 1st T20I against South Africa was Dhoni's 275th in shortest format. Third on the list is India's Dinesh Karthik (123 catches in 227 matches). while Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (115 catches in 211 matches) and West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (108 catches in 168 matches) are fourth and fifth respectively.

With 77 victims in 87 matches, Dhoni also leads the list for most dismissals in the T20 international. Overall, the former India captain has effected 775 dismissals in 495 matches, placing him third on the list behind Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist.

Virat Kohli limped off the field before India completed another dominant performance over South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were mainly responsible for India's win, just two days after the tourists completed a 5-1 thrashing of the hosts in a one-day international series.

India captain Kohli left the field 13 overs into South Africa's innings after suffering a left leg strain while batting.

South Africa were without star batsman AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the series after suffering a blow to his left knee ahead of the sixth one-day international in Centurion on Friday.

India also suffered an injury blow, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav missing because of a thumb injury suffered in Centurion when India completed a 5-1 series win.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa vs India 2018 Kumar Sangakkara
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni completed his 134th catch in T20 cricket
  • MS Dhoni went past Kumar Sangakkara
  • MS Dhoni also leads the list for most dismissals in T20Is
