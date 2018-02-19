MS Dhoni's World Record Goes Unnoticed In India's T20I Win Over South Africa

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday notched up yet another record after he went past Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara to complete the most catches for a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket. Dhoni's record-breaking 134th catch was that of Reeza Hendricks, who edged one off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling. While Sangakkara recorded 133 catches in 254 matches, the 1st T20I against South Africa was Dhoni's 275th in shortest format. Third on the list is India's Dinesh Karthik (123 catches in 227 matches). while Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (115 catches in 211 matches) and West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (108 catches in 168 matches) are fourth and fifth respectively.