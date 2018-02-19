 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Party After Team's 28-Run Win

Updated: 19 February 2018 12:39 IST

After taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India enjoyed a celebratory dinner.

A brilliant all-round show helped India beat South Africa by 28 runs. © Twitter

Team India are on a victorious voyage. After winning their first-ever series on South African soil, Virat Kohli's men kicked off their Twenty20 campaign in style as they defeated South Africa by 28 runs in the opening T20I at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. After taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India enjoyed a celebratory dinner. The Indian skipper took to Twitter and posted a photo with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and other team-mates. "Last night dinner with the boys after a good win!," Kohli's post read.

Suresh Raina, who made a comeback in the India side, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya also featured in Kohli's photo.

A brilliant all-round show helped India beat South Africa by 28 runs.

Put in to bat, Dhawan (72) hammered the South African bowlers all around the park and helped India to post a massive 203/5 before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/24) wreaked havoc in the South African batting line-up to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Raina didn't give up despite missing out on many chances of making to the India team. But, the 31-year-old proved his critics wrong and finally returned to the Indian side. Making a comeback after almost a year, Raina batted the way he is known for. Coming out at number three, the southpaw slammed two boundaries and a six in his 15 off 7 balls knock.

Raina also posted the same picture and captioned it: "Best way to enjoy a good win . Dinner time with the boys."

Raina's return was the most intriguing aspect of the T20 series from an Indian point of view. Before the first T20I against the Proteas, Rain last featured in a T20I series twelve months ago against England. He scored 104 runs in three matches, including a half-century.

He was ignored despite scoring 442 runs in the 2017 IPL for Gujarat Lions.

His continued absence from the T20I set-up during the 2017-18 home season raised eyebrows but it was revealed that he had missed the now obligatory 'Yo-Yo' fitness test and hence missed out on selection.

He cleared that test in December and finished sixth on the runs chart (314 runs in 9 matches inclusive of one hundred and two half-centuries) for Uttar Pradesh during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Raina is one of the cricketers who have scored centuries across all three formats.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's men kicked off their Twenty20 campaign in style
  • A brilliant all-round show helped India beat South Africa by 28 runs
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 5 wickets
