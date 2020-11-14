John Cena And Other WWE Stars Extend "Heartfelt" Greetings On Diwali. Watch
John Cena, 16-time world champion, and other WWE superstars wished their fans on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday.
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena wished Indian fans a happy Diwali on Saturday via a video post on social media. WWE India's official Twitter handle posted a video of Cena in which the 16-time world champion extended his greetings on the occasion of Diwali. "Hey WWE Universe in India. It's me the guy you can't see, 16-time world champion John Cena saying Happy Diwali, have fun and stay safe," Cena said in the video message to his fans.
It's HE, the guy you can't SEE, @JohnCena wishing the WWE Universe in #India a #HappyDiwali! pic.twitter.com/BfFxmHsTVz— WWE India (@WWEIndia) November 14, 2020
Former WWE Universal champions Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre and other big stars also wished their fans in India on Diwali.
.@WWE Superstars @JohnCena, @DMcIntyreWWE, @AJStylesOrg, @WWERollins and more send their heartfelt #Diwali wishes to the @WWEUniverse in #India. #HappyDiwali #WWENowIndia pic.twitter.com/yNqawLs9YX— WWE India (@WWEIndia) November 14, 2020
"@WWE Superstars @JohnCena, @DMcIntyreWWE, @AJStylesOrg, @WWERollins and more send their heartfelt #Diwali wishes to the @WWEUniverse in #India," the WWE captioned a video on Twitter in which various stars, including the RAW tag team champions 'Street Profits', extended their Diwali greetings.
The WWE stars are gearing up for the big upcoming pay-per-view -- Survivor Series.
At Survivor Series, Universal Champion Randy Orton will take on the World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.
The fans will also be treated to the traditional five-on-five elimination tag match between team RAW and team Smack Down.
RAW women's champion Asuka will take on Smack Down women's champion Sasha Banks in a champion vs champion non-title match.