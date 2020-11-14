World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena wished Indian fans a happy Diwali on Saturday via a video post on social media. WWE India's official Twitter handle posted a video of Cena in which the 16-time world champion extended his greetings on the occasion of Diwali. "Hey WWE Universe in India. It's me the guy you can't see, 16-time world champion John Cena saying Happy Diwali, have fun and stay safe," Cena said in the video message to his fans.

Former WWE Universal champions Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre and other big stars also wished their fans in India on Diwali.

"@WWE Superstars @JohnCena, @DMcIntyreWWE, @AJStylesOrg, @WWERollins and more send their heartfelt #Diwali wishes to the @WWEUniverse in #India," the WWE captioned a video on Twitter in which various stars, including the RAW tag team champions 'Street Profits', extended their Diwali greetings.

The WWE stars are gearing up for the big upcoming pay-per-view -- Survivor Series.

At Survivor Series, Universal Champion Randy Orton will take on the World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.

The fans will also be treated to the traditional five-on-five elimination tag match between team RAW and team Smack Down.

RAW women's champion Asuka will take on Smack Down women's champion Sasha Banks in a champion vs champion non-title match.