WWE star John Cena has a soft spot for Bollywood, if his Instagram account is anything to go by. Cena, on Saturday, took to the social media site to share a picture of Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Like all his posts, Cena did not add any caption. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was moved to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Saturday to be treated for COVID-19. She had tested positive earlier in the week, but was in home quarantine till Friday.

Cena had also shared a picture of Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan last week, after the father-son duo tested positive for coronavirus.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter, Aradhya, has also tested positive for coronavirus, while Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.

On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aradhya, thanking fans for their prayers and well-wishes.

"We see your love... we hear your prayers... we fold our hands... in gratitude and thanks!" he wrote.

Promoted

John Cena had also shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput after the actor's death. He had also shared pictures of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor after their deaths.

Cena had also shared a morphed picture of Ranveer Singh, to which the "Padmaavat" actor - who is a huge WWE fan himself - responded.