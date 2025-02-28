There is a possible spoiler that a huge star might return to WWE's Elimination Chamber after a year of being out of WWE. The return of the star is fueled by a heated rivalry and it might turn out to be an epic storyline. Also, it is possible that WWE might stay a little longer in Las Vegas for another show on April 22 following Wrestlemania 41, which will take place on April 19 and April 20. Jade Cargill and Naomi could be on for a showdown during the Elimination Chamber.

Jade Cargill's return to the ring during Elimination Chamber

Jade Cargill was attacked by an unknown attacker on Nov 22, 2024 during the episode of Smackdown before Survivor Series 2024. She was hospitalized and since then has been out of the ring. For months, fans have speculated that Naomi was linked to the attack on Cargill.

Also, after Cargill was cut off from television, Naomi replaced her as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Blair. There is a huge probability for Cargill to return and take her revenge as both Naomi and Bianca will be participating in the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Naomi will be participating in this year's Elimination Chamber and it is possible that due to the fans' speculations, a rivalry is already being thrown with Cargill and this could make a huge storyline for NXT. This storyline will lead to an epic showdown between the two if Cargill returns during the Elimination Chamber.

Another Major NXT Event following Wrestlemania 41

WWE merged with UFC and since then WWE has been utilizing UFC's infrastructure. NXT used UFC's Apex Venue previously and WWE officials are considering staying longer in Las Vegas to organize another event, NXT Stand and Deliver which will be followed by Wrestlemania 41 that will take place on April 19 and April 20. WWE may once again utilize the location for the NXT event.

While no final decision has been made, WWE is evaluating whether to extend its event to take full advantage of the Las Vegas show during its biggest week of the year. If this extension moves forward, it would be an unexpected expansion of Wrestlemania 41, giving fans more live WWE action.

It has also been rumoured that the Hall of Fame ceremony could move to Thursday night to give the event more time, extending the show's runtime to 6 days in the city.