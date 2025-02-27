WWE announced there will be a "Title vs Title" match, happening for the first time in WWE history. The current NXT Women's Champion Giulia will face NXT Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Roadblock, this year. This special episode will air on the CW network on March 11,2025 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York. NXT General Manager Ava announced this will be one of the biggest matches in WWE NXT's history.

During WWE NXT's episode on 25th February, 2025, Stephanie Vanquer successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Karmen Petrovic. Following which, she was confronted by her ally Guilia, who is the current NXT Women's Champion. Guilia said Stephanie is the best champion but she is better and to prove her worth, Stephanie challenged Guilia for a "Champion vs Champion" match. Later that night, NXT General Manager revealed that she talked to both Guilia and Stephanie and the match is set for March 11, 2025 at WWE Roadblock.

NXT General Manager said "Biggest announcement of all, I spoke to Stephanie, I spoke to Guila and they have agreed to compete for the first time in WWE history but it is not gonna be just a normal match. 'Champion vs Champion', 'Title vs Title' , one woman will walk at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden, with both titles."

Guilia and Stephanie joined WWE last year and they have proven themselves to rise to the top roster. Also, they have contributed majorly in the NXT's upliftment. Guilia ended the supreme rule of Roxanne Perez, successfully claiming the NXT Women's Championship at the first NXT PLE of 2025, New Year's Evil. Stephanie became the first Chilean and South American woman to win the title of NXT Women's North American Championship, by defeating Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day.

It will be interesting to see who wins one of the best events in WWE NXT's history and takes both the belts home at Madison Square Garden.