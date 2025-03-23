In a first of its kind endeavour, The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), honoured the volunteers and officials in Chennai on Saturday at the Annual Awards ceremony. Speaking at the FMSCI Annual Awards function here, President Arindam Ghosh lauded the efforts of the volunteers and officials for the smooth and flawless conduct of all the events. "The volunteers and officials are one among the five connecting pillars of motor sports and they deserve all the accolades,' Ghosh said.

"The others are participants, officials, corporates and media. If all the five are inter-connected in a proper manner, motor sports will grow by leaps and bounds," he added.

He also informed the august gathering about the substantial enhanced bidding for events which shows the growing popularity of motor sports in India. "The bidding amounts have gone up from lakhs to crores," Ghosh informed.

Among the officials and volunteers who were honoured at the FMSCI Annual Awards 2024 programme were Manoj P Dalal (Race Director), Subash H (Marshal), Gowthaman (Marshal), Dr. Paramesh Kumar (Doctor) and Shrirang Machhe (Competitor's Relation Officer). Coimbatore Auto Sports Club bagged the award for the Best Marshal Team.

Diana Pundole, was one of the star attractions of the award ceremony. She became the first Indian woman to win a National Championship in the history of Indian motor sports where lady racing drivers compete on equal footing with male drivers. She won the National title in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Championship last year in the saloon cars class. Karna Kadur emerged champion in the Indian National Rally Championships for four-wheelers.

FMSCI also honoured and felicitated three drivers for their 'Outstanding Performances in International Motorsport. They are Aishwarya Pissay, Sarthak Chavan and Sanjay Takale.

Ashad Pasha was the star performer in the Indian National Autocross Championships winning three of the 12 races hosted by FMSCI.

Meanwhile child prodigy 11-year-old Rivan Dev Preetham continued his good show by winning the title in the four-wheeler MECO FMSCI National Karting Championship.

In all, more than 170 champion drivers and drivers across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, apart from promoters and sponsors, were presented with the awards at the function.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)