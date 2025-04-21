WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Live Updates: Iyo Sky defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the first match of the night. WWE's biggest spectacle of the year, WrestleMania 41, is ready for an epic conclusion, following a shocking Night One at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu were crowned champions while Seth Rollins scored a shock win in the triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night 1. This leaves us with an epic conclusion in the main event on Night Two when John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Grudge match The next fight is a grudge match between Drew Mcintyre and Damian Priest. It is going to be a Sin City Street Fight which means there will be no disqualification.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Iyo Sky retains Iyo Sky has done it! It looked like Bianca Belair had the match in the bag but a perfect Moonsault earned Sky a brilliant win. What a way to start Night 2 and Iyo Sky's reaction says it all!

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: All out brawl It is Bianca Belair's turn to deliver her finishing move but before she could score the win over Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley broke the pin with a shoulder barge. This is brilliant stuff from all three wrestlers.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Huge kick out Iyo Sky with a brilliant 450 splash but Rhea Ripley came very close to winning as she delivered her finishing move on Belair. However, she was able to kick out after the Riptide and this is sensational.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Ripley in control Rhea Ripley has taken control of the match with heavy offense on Iyo Sky. Belair was disposed off early thanks to a hurricanerana from Sky. However, it is Ripley who looks the most in control at this moment.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Fast-paced start The first fight is underway and it is a fast paced start to proceedings. Belair and Ripley are engaging in a fist fight but with Sky's athleticism playing a major role, none of them was able to gain early advantage.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Time for entrances Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair make their entrances with the latter being accompanied by her step-daughter. However, the biggest cheer was reserved for Rhea Ripley!

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Kick-off speech Stephanie McMahon is there in the ring and she welcomed the fans to Night 2 of the extravaganza. Six fights await with the main event featuring one of the biggest matches in recent times.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: We are underway We are underway and the first match of the night will be for the Women's World Championship. It is the champion Iyo Sky defending her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Time for the event We are minutes away from the start of WrestleMania 41 Night 2. One of the matches that has sparked intrigue among fans is Randy Orton's open challenge. A lot of names has been suggested with Aliastar Black and Rusev being the top choices till now.

April 21 2025 04:20 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Match card Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBD

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)

Randy Orton's open challenge Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Copy Link

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Epic main event John Cena takes on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena's heel turn became a major talking point among the fans and one more win for him will mean that he will surpass Ric Flair's record of having most World Championship wins in the company's history.

WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Night 1 featured three title changes, a brilliant defense by Tiffany Stratton and a shock win for Seth Rollins in the main event over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Night 2 promises to be just as exciting with three more title fights and much more.