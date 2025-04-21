Story ProgressBack to home
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 LIVE: Big Title Defense Kicks Off Night 2; Street Fight Next
2025 WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE Updates: Iyo Sky defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the first match of the night.
WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Live Updates: Iyo Sky retained her title© WWE
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Live Updates: Iyo Sky defended her Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in the first match of the night. WWE's biggest spectacle of the year, WrestleMania 41, is ready for an epic conclusion, following a shocking Night One at the Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu were crowned champions while Seth Rollins scored a shock win in the triple threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night 1. This leaves us with an epic conclusion in the main event on Night Two when John Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
- 04:50 (IST)
- 04:24 (IST)WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Time for the eventWe are minutes away from the start of WrestleMania 41 Night 2. One of the matches that has sparked intrigue among fans is Randy Orton's open challenge. A lot of names has been suggested with Aliastar Black and Rusev being the top choices till now.
- 04:20 (IST)WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Match cardUndisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John CenaWomen's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca BelairIntercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik MysterioWomen's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBDAJ Styles vs. Logan PaulDrew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)Randy Orton's open challenge
- 04:14 (IST)WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Epic main eventJohn Cena takes on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena's heel turn became a major talking point among the fans and one more win for him will mean that he will surpass Ric Flair's record of having most World Championship wins in the company's history.
- 04:12 (IST)WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Night 1 featured three title changes, a brilliant defense by Tiffany Stratton and a shock win for Seth Rollins in the main event over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Night 2 promises to be just as exciting with three more title fights and much more.
