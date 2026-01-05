Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari, one of the most influential figures in Indian cue sports, died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, a family member told PTI. He was 67. He is survived by his wife, son Sourav Kothari -- also a former world billiards champion -- and daughter Shreya Kothari. Kothari, who is the current chief national coach, was being treated at a Tirunelveli hospital for more than a week and suffered cardiac arrest around 7.30am, the family member said. His cremation took place on Monday evening near Tirunelveli.

Long before Sourav etched his name among India's modern greats in cue sports, the foundations of that legacy were laid by Kothari, himself a former world champion and a towering personality in Indian billiards for more than three decades.

Kothari rose to global prominence after winning the IBSF World Billiards Championship in 1990, a title that placed him firmly among the elite of the sport and marked India's growing stature on the world billiards map.

He added another major international title in 1997, when he won the World Doubles Billiards Championship, underlining his versatility and longevity at the highest level.

Post his playing career, Kothari played a defining role in shaping Indian cue sports as a coach and mentor.

He served as the chief coach of the Indian billiards team from 2011, a position he held for over a decade, overseeing multiple world titles and guiding several generations of players through international competition.

His influence was most visible in the career of Sourav, who grew up in a household steeped in cue sports.

Kothari's role went far beyond that of a parent. He acted as a technical coach, strategist and disciplinarian, helping mould his son into a composed, methodical player capable of succeeding on the world stage.

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian sport, the Government of India conferred the Dhyan Chand Award on Kothari in 2005, one of the country's highest honours for lifetime achievement in sports.

The award was presented by then President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Sourav said his father's impact extended far beyond titles and trophies.

“His selfless service produced many players who went on to become champions of the sport. He was a living legend who inspired many lives,” Sourav told PTI.

“We are returning tomorrow and there will be a mourning service in Kolkata.”

Like father, like son

Sourav later emerged as one of India's leading cueists over the past decade, carving out a distinguished career highlighted by multiple world and international titles.

He won his maiden world crown in 2018, clinching the World Billiards title under the WBL banner, before adding the IBSF World Billiards Championship title in 2025, defeating multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani in the final.

The Kolkata-based Sourav has also won the Asian Billiards Championship, multiple national titles and medals at major international events.

Together, they form the only father-son world champion pairing in any sport.