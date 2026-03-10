With the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3 concluding in Ladakh earlier this winter, one of its standout performers - Humas Warriors' Assistant Captain Waseem Bilal - reflect on his journey in the sport, the intensity of the competition, and what winning the League has meant for players emerging from the region's growing ice hockey community.

Waseem Bilal | Assistant Captain, Humas Warriors - Men's Champions

Q. Growing up in Drass, how did that shape you as a player?

A. Growing up in Drass, the harsh winter is a way of life. It's extremely cold, and sometimes even reaching the rink feels like a training session in itself. Lacking fancy facilities or modern gear, we played on natural ice and adapted. You learn to fall, get up, and keep going-it becomes second nature.

For me, initially Ice hockey was something that gave excitement during long winters. We weren't chasing big dreams; we just wanted to play. But as I started competing elsewhere and facing new teams, I realised that with enough hard work, I could reach their level. Ultimately, Drass made me strong mentally because if you can train in that cold, you can handle pressure in games also.

Q. You made sacrifices to continue playing. How do you look at that now?

A. At that time, I didn't think of it as a sacrifice. I just felt that if I really wanted to continue, I had to make a choice. Selling my bike was emotional because it was a gift from my father. But I knew I needed proper equipment if I wanted to compete seriously. Without that, I would always fall behind.

Now, when I look back after winning the League, I don't see it as a sacrifice. I see it as a step I had to take to move forward. There were moments when it felt easier to step away. But something inside kept telling me to continue. The title is special, but more than that, the journey taught me resilience. That stays with you longer than any medal.

Q. As Assistant Captain, what did you focus on this season?

A. Leadership for me is mostly about consistency. It is about showing up for training, pushing fitness, and staying calm in difficult games. Young players observe everything - how you react after conceding a goal, how you talk during timeouts, how you behave in close games.

This season, especially in the knockout stages, there were moments when pressure was high. I tried to keep communication simple - focus on the next shift, stay disciplined, and not lose our

shape. Being an Assistant Captain is not about being the loudest voice. It is about making sure the team doesn't lose structure when emotions are high.

Q. How did playing in the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3 help your game?

A. Earlier, we didn't always get this many competitive games in one stretch. This season, we played 12 games in total, which is something new for us. Usually, competitions would be shorter, and you might only get a few serious games. In the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, especially with the round-robin format, every team played against every other team. That made the competition much more intense and balanced.

There were no easy paths. You couldn't depend on one strong performance. You had to stay consistent because everyone had the same opportunity to challenge you. We had to analyse opponents, adjust tactics, and stay disciplined from the first game to the final.

For players like us, having this League continue for three seasons has created a proper structure for growth. It's not just about one tournament - it's becoming a regular pathway where young players get exposure, experience pressure situations, and understand team systems better. I'm thankful to Royal Enfield for supporting this kind of platform in Ladakh. When the competition is consistent and well-organised, players naturally improve.

Q. What does this title mean for young players from places like Drass?

A. For young players from places like Drass, this win shows that there is now a clearer pathway than before. It's not only about the League games. Preparation starts much earlier through the Learn to Play programmes, where young players are introduced to proper skating techniques, stick-handling and basic systems in a structured way. That foundation gives them confidence before they even step into competitive games.

There is also more focus now on coach training and referee development. When coaches are trained and understand systems better, players learn the sport with more discipline from the beginning. That improves the overall standard across regions. Earlier, most of us learned informally from seniors. Now there is more structure in place.

By the time the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League begins in peak winter, players are physically and mentally ready because they have gone through these structured programmes. So the League becomes a stage where all that preparation is tested in real games. For young players from remote regions, this combination of training and competitive exposure gives direction and belief that they can keep progressing year after year.

