The Jaipur Polo Team continued their remarkable run this season as HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the side to victory in the prestigious SMS Gold Vase, securing their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6-5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final. The team had earlier confirmed their place in the final with a strong semi-final performance against RPC. The final was a tightly fought encounter, with both teams exchanging momentum across the chukkers. Jaipur began on a positive note, taking a 2-1.5 lead at the end of the first chukker through early attacking pressure.

Krishna Polo responded in the second chukker, with Kr. Vishal Singh Rathore leading the charge to give his side a narrow 3.5-3 advantage at halftime.

Jaipur shifted gears in the third chukker, regaining control of possession and capitalising on scoring opportunities. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the attack with clinical finishing, helping the team move ahead 5-3.5.

Krishna Polo mounted a determined challenge in the final chukker through goals from Kr. Vishal Singh Rathore and Rk. Sidhant Singh. However, Jaipur maintained composure in the closing stages, holding their defensive structure and managing the game effectively to secure the 6-5.5 victory and lift the SMS Gold Vase.

Semi-Finals - Jaipur vs RPC

In the semi-final against RPC, Jaipur overcame an early deficit after RPC took a 3.5-1 lead at the end of the first chukker. Jaipur responded steadily in the second chukker through goals from Br. Harshodya Singh and Mr. Yogendra Singh, narrowing the gap to trail 4.5-4 at halftime.

The momentum shifted decisively in the third chukker as Jaipur tightened their defence and controlled possession. Goals from Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh helped the team edge ahead 5-4.5. Jaipur carried this momentum into the final chukker, extending their lead to 8-5.5 and securing their place in the final.

For Jaipur, Br. Harshodya Singh and Yogendra Singh scored two goals each, while Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod added one and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh contributed three. RPC's efforts were led by Tarun Bilwal and Allan Shaun Michael, who scored two goals each.

