WWE WrestleMania 41 LIVE Streaming: WWE will host Night One of Wrestlemania 41 from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, with all eyes on the blockbuster main event -- a triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. CM Punk will compete in his first WrestleMania main event, eager to settle the score will long-time rival Rollins and Reigns. Meanwhile, four championships will be on the line on Night One, including the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther putting his title on the line against Jey Uso. According to local reports, more than 50,000 fans are expected to attend each night of the two-day event.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One take place?

The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One will take place on Sunday, April 20 (IST).

Where will the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One be held?

The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One will be held at the at the Allegiant Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

What time will the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One match start?

The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Countdown Show will start at 3:30 AM IST. The show will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One?

The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One?

The WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One will be live streamed on the Netflix app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)