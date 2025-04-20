WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Jey Uso was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion after beating Gunther. WWE host Night One of its biggest pay per view event of the year, WrestleMania 41, from the Allegiant Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Sunday. The first-half of WrestleMania 41 features four championship bouts and a triple-threat clash between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event. It will be a huge occasion with Cody Rhodes and John Cena facing each other in the main event on Monday.

Here are the LIVE Updates of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Match from Allegian Arena, Las Vegas, USA

April 20 2025 05:24 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: War Raiders Erik and Ivar - The War Raiders are here. They are dressed as Clash Of Clans characters. We are underway with the match. A lot of heat from the commentators as The New Day are booed by the crowd.

April 20 2025 05:19 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Tag team action Next up is the WWE World Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and War Raiders. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their way to the ring first.

April 20 2025 05:08 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: New champion crowned We have a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion! A spear followed by an Uso Splash did the job for him but the conclusion was him choking out Gunther. A huge moment as the former champion tapped out and we have now entered the Jey Uso era.

April 20 2025 05:04 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Massive moment Gunther hits Jey Uso with the championship belt and this is not looking good for Uso. He looks completely stunned but Gunther was not able to finish it. A close 2 count followed by a choke hold that was broken as Jey Uso reached the ropes.

April 20 2025 05:00 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: A proper fightback Gunther came up with some early offence but there is no stopping Jey Uso. A spear followed up a superkick and an Uso Splash. However, only a 2 count!

April 20 2025 04:57 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Explosive start An explosive start to the fight with both Gunther and Jey Uso looking for big moves at the very start. However, it was World Champion who came up with a powerful chop to gain early advantage.

April 20 2025 04:47 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Gunther is here Time for the champion to makes his entry. Gunther enters and we are about to begin the first match of the event. A massive opportunity for Jey Uso to win his first ever world championship.

April 20 2025 04:43 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Big surprise It is the WWE Heavyweight Championship clash that will start proceedings in this show. Jey Uso makes his way to the ring from the crowd and the atmosphere is absolutely electric.

April 20 2025 04:37 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: We are underway We are officially underway! WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is in the middle of the ring and we are just a few minutes away from the first match of this extravaganza.

April 20 2025 04:34 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Introduction We are here! A video package plays showing the build-up to the main matches with special focus on John Cena and Cody Rhodes!

April 20 2025 04:32 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Mega main event All eyes on the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk as the trio will face each other in the main event. A triple threat event that has all the fans interested!

April 20 2025 04:26 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Just minutes away We are just minutes away from the huge event that will take place in Las Vegas. It will be available live on Sony Sports Network and Netflix.

April 20 2025 04:22 (IST) WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 41. A mammoth event with CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns featuring in the main event. 4 title bouts are expected to be there on the mega match card.