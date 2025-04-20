WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: Jey Uso was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion after beating Gunther. WWE host Night One of its biggest pay per view event of the year, WrestleMania 41, from the Allegiant Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on Sunday. The first-half of WrestleMania 41 features four championship bouts and a triple-threat clash between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event. It will be a huge occasion with Cody Rhodes and John Cena facing each other in the main event on Monday.
Here are the LIVE Updates of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Match from Allegian Arena, Las Vegas, USA
05:24 (IST)
WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: War Raiders
Erik and Ivar - The War Raiders are here. They are dressed as Clash Of Clans characters. We are underway with the match. A lot of heat from the commentators as The New Day are booed by the crowd.
WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 LIVE: New champion crowned
We have a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion! A spear followed by an Uso Splash did the job for him but the conclusion was him choking out Gunther. A huge moment as the former champion tapped out and we have now entered the Jey Uso era.
Gunther hits Jey Uso with the championship belt and this is not looking good for Uso. He looks completely stunned but Gunther was not able to finish it. A close 2 count followed by a choke hold that was broken as Jey Uso reached the ropes.
