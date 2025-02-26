The Rock Offered Cody Rhodes an opportunity to make all of his dreams come true and talked about wanting Cody Rhodes' soul. Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed Champion will face the winner of the Elimination Chamber at the Wrestlemania 41 set for 19th - 20th April, 2025. Before the Elimination Chamber, The Rock announced on Smackdown that he has an offer for Cody Rhodes and would like to claim his soul. Seth Rollins also talked to Cody Rhodes about The Rock's offer and gave him advice.

The Rock is the board of director of TKO and TKO owns WWE and while showing his superiority he wants Cody Rhodes to accept his offer. The Rock asked Cody Rhode to be his corporate champion and he has until Elimination Chamber to decide whether he will join The Rock or not. The Final Boss also enticed Rhodes by promising him to make his dreams come true.

While Cody has not responded, The Rock wrote on Instagram talking about The Final Boss being unpredictable.

"Thanks for watching the show, we got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in. Love playing' this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss Toronto. I'll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber"

Recently, The Rock's interaction with Cody Rhodes in the ring and The Rock wanted to make Rhodes realize he holds significant authority as the board of director of TKO and he wanted Rhodes to be more than a champion.

The Rock said "Cody, you are a great Champion . I want you to be something that is more than a champion, I want you to be something that is more than our champion. To be my Champion"

Also, Seth Rollins confronted The American Nightmare about The Rock's offer earlier on Raw.

Seth tried to convince his former tag team partner to do the right thing and reject the offer. It will be interesting how The Rock changes the whole storyline based on Cody's response. I believe Cody should not accept The Rock's offer if he longs to be the real champion of WWE.