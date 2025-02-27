Travis Scott, famous American rapper and song-writer, he will be making an appearance on this year's WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event in Toronto on March 2 (IST). WWE has been actively collaborating with various internet sensations like IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat who are popular American Youtubers. Travis Scott made his first appearance on Netflix's first WWE premiere and since then he has been actively collaborating with WWE. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has confirmed that Travis Scott will be making an appearance at the upcoming Elimination Chamber match which is the last premium event before Wrestlemania 41 on April 19, 2025 and April 20, 2025.

Triple H tweeted " #WWEChamber is going to be massive. Travis Scott... see you in Toronto". Many famous personalities have appeared on WWE but Travis Scott has made major contributions and collaboration to WWE like his song "4x4" is the official theme song of Monday Night RAW on Netflix and 'Fein' for WrestleMania 41, which is set to take place on April 19 and 20 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Travis Scott made his first appearance on Netflix's WWE debut and he was joined by Jey Uso in the crowd and received a standing ovation from the audience.

This year's Elimination Chamber is already a huge hit among fans, as various superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes will be participating. John Cena will participate in his last ever Elimination Chamber match. The winners of Men's Elimination Chamber and Women's Elimination Chamber will compete for the WWE Championship and WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlemania 41.