There is going to be a change in plans when it comes to the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, according to media reports. According to the reports, WWE has changed its storyline for the upcoming Elimination Chamber and the winner of the match will also change. Elimination Chamber is scheduled for March 2, 2025, 5:30 AM IST and with two days left, this sudden change could prove to be surprising. The Elimination Chamber has a total of 6 participants and this year John Cena, Drew Mclntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and CM Punk will battle it out for a match at Wrestlemania 41 against Cody Rhodes.

Reasons for the sudden change in the planned winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber

Earlier, John Cena was reportedly expected to win the Men's Elimination Chamber, securing a spot for Wrestlemania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, the change in the storyline is due to The Rock's return on Smackdown on Feb 21, 2025.

Since The Rock's return, he has been actively trying to prove his position as the Board of Director of TKO. Recently, he asked Cody Rhodes to 'sell his soul to him' and asked Cody to be his “corporate champion” and warned him to respond carefully.

The sudden changes in the storyline were reported on Backstage Pass and the report stated WWE plans to make Drew Mclntyre the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber.

Drew Mclntyre as the winner will completely change the storyline of the Men's Elimination Chamber. As the previous storyline had John Cena and CM Punk, who are the American superstars, their epic rivalry as the old and reigning American superstar was already bringing in the heat.

The Women's Elimination Chamber also features some major storylines like the return of Jade Cargill. Stars like Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez will battle it out at the Women's Elimination Chamber to get a shot at Wrestlemania 41.

