Ranveer Singh's Hulk Hogan Tribute Gets Bollywood Stars Nostalgic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him posing next to a poster of WWE legend Hulk Hogan. The poster shows Hulk Hogan ripping his shirt in his iconic style and a young Ranveer Singh is seen standing shirtless next to the poster, wearing a cummerbund with his arms out in a classic wrestling pose. "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" he captioned the picture. "#mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan," he added.

The post immediately drew the attention of fellow Bollywood stars, who were reminded of their own love for WWE.

"Hahahahahaha i can hear the music and the crowd!!" commented "Mirzapur" star Ali Fazal.

"What about #papashango and #bambambigelow," asked actor Siddhanth Kapoor.

"Ultimate warrior for me all the way," wrote Sikander Kher.

"Legend. Was also a fan of the Ultimate Warrior," wrote Lloyd Stevens, who is Ranveer Singh's trainer.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also commented on Ranveer's photo.

"Tigerrrrrrrrr," he wrote.

Actors Isha Deol and Aditi Rao Hydari and designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to his photo.

Ranveer's throwback pic also drew a response from the official account of Premier League for India.

Ranveer Singh is a sports enthusiast, and on Sunday was busy dropping excited comments during an Instagram live chat between India's cricket and football team captains Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri.

The actor will also play the role of Kapil Dev in the upcoming movie "'83", which aims to retell the story of India's first World Cup win.