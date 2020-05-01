Indian sports stars took to social media on Saturday to extend their greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated all across the country, with devotees coming together every year to celebrate in the most beautiful manner. However, the coronavirus pandemic has put a dampener on the celebrations across the country with devotees advised to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. Former and current cricket stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Mithali Raj among others took to Twitter greet their fans on the auspicious festival.

"#HappyGaneshChaturthi Wisdom, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones," wrote Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan on his Twitter handle.

#HappyGaneshChaturthi Wisdom, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZfLV6shKpr — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 22, 2020

"May Lord Ganesha bless us with wonderful new beginnings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all," tweeted India spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

May Lord Ganesha bless us with wonderful new beginnings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/GyyXy93LrZ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 22, 2020

"With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, may we achieve success in all our endeavours. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," rising star Shubman Gill wrote on Twitter.

With the blessings of Lord Ganesh, may we achieve success in all our endeavours. A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) August 22, 2020

Other big names like Gambhir and Rahane also took to Twitter to extend their greetings.

May lord Ganesha bless you and your family with good health, peace and prosperity for this coming year. Happy #GaneshChaturthipic.twitter.com/Kp2aR5pZHi — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 22, 2020

Women's team star Mithali Raj also extended her greetings, requesting Lord Ganesha to bless all with prosperity, health and kindness.

"#HappyGaneshChaturthi to everyone. May lord Ganesha bless all of us with prosperity, health and kindness #jaiganesha," she said on Twitter.

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to everyone . May lord Ganesha bless all of us with prosperity, health and kindness #jaiganesha pic.twitter.com/7AWK1Gmeqb — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 22, 2020

Similar sentiments were expressed by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who wished prosperity and fortune to all.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone! May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your home with prosperity and fortune," the tweet read.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone! May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your home with prosperity and fortune — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 22, 2020

IPL franchises SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders have also extended their wishes on the occasion.

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi



May the lord bring happiness to you and your loved ones!



Ganpati Bappa Morya #GaneshChaturthi #LordGanesha #HappyGaneshChaturthi #KKR #KolkataKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/YGsIcY1MOY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 22, 2020

To a new beginning

To a fresh new season

To #IPL2020... #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/RVTIxkcvq5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 22, 2020

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.