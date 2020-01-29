 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become Top Run-Scoring Indian Captain In T20Is

Updated: 29 January 2020 16:09 IST

Virat Kohli has been demolishing records at a canter and another one bit the dust during the 3rdT20 International against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli took just 37 innings to overtake MS Dhoni's tally in shortest format. © AFP

Virat Kohli on Wednesday surpassed MS Dhoni to become the leading run-scoring captain for India in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Kohli achieved this feat during his 38-run knock in the third T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton. Kohli took just 37 innings to overtake Dhoni's tally of 1,112 runs as T20I captain. South African Faf du Plessis leads the chart with 1,273 runs and he is followed by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who has 1,148 runs to his name as captain in shortest format.

Virat Kohli and records have become synonymous to each other in recent times as every time Indian skipper comes out to bat he is always within touching distance of breaking some or the other record.

In the match, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a flying start as they added 69 runs in powerplay -- that too without losing any wicket.

Rohit Sharma scored a blistering half-century to push the hosts on the backfoot. However, New Zealand bowlers removed Rahul and Rohit in the ninth and 11th over respectively to bring their side back in the game.

India's ploy to promote all-rounder Shivam Dube at No. 3 didn't work out as he got out cheaply for just three runs.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer provided stability to the Indian innings and took them close to 150-mark but perished trying to change gears towards the end.

Indian skipper departed in the 19th over after scoring 38 off 27 balls. After his dismissal, Manish Pandey (14 off 6) and Ravindra Jadeja (10 off 5) added 18 crucial runs in the final over to help India post 179/5.

Hamish Bennett was the most successful bowler for New Zealand. After going for plenty in his opening spell, he came back strongly in his final spell and returned with figures of 3/54 in his four-over quota.

