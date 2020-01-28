 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Are You Blushing?" Sakshi Teases "Cutie" MS Dhoni In Adorable Video. Watch

Updated: 28 January 2020 19:34 IST

Sakshi Dhoni teases MS Dhoni and posts video, much to the mirth of other cricketers and peers.

"Are You Blushing?" Sakshi Teases "Cutie" MS Dhoni In Adorable Video. Watch
MS Dhoni couldn't hold back his smile amid Sakshi's constant teasing. © Instagram

In a series of videos shared on Instagram by Sakshi Singh Dhoni captioned "#sweetieoftheday", she can be seen continuously teasing MS Dhoni as he completes formalities at the reception of a hotel. In the first video, MS Dhoni is seen bringing down their luggage when she starts calling him "Sweetie". "At least look at me," she says as he walks away before asking "why is my sweetie not looking at me?" She follows him to a counter where he is signing some papers while calling him "cutie of the day" and then goes on to ask a staff member standing with him "He's so cute, no?" The hotel staffer smiles and agrees before she asks him again.

In the next video, Dhoni is seen walking towards Sakshi and her friends when she says, "How cute are you looking," before asking him "Are you blushing?" as he struggles to hold back his smile.

"Can you do something to throw her out?" he cheekily asks her friends as they giggle.

Watch the video here:

#sweetieoftheday

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Rishabh Pant was the first to join in on the fun on social media, commenting "Hello cutie". Tennis star Sania Mirza was also left in splits, as she reacted with laughing emojis. Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech shared similar reactions on the videos.

The former India skipper has not played international cricket since India made a semi-final exit from the World Cup 2019 in July. However, he has kept social media abuzz with various appearances that are met with great enthusiasm from his huge fan base.

In another video that was shared on social media recently, MS Dhoni is seen joining singer Armaan Malik along with Sakshi as he sang a song from the former India captain's biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sakshi Dhoni uploaded a couple of videos on Instagram
  • She is seen teasing MS Dhoni by calling him "cutie" and "sweetie"
  • She asks him "Are you blushing?" when he lets out a smile
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Runs Away As Armaan Malik Calls Him On Stage, Sakshi Brings Him Back. Watch Video
MS Dhoni Runs Away As Armaan Malik Calls Him On Stage, Sakshi Brings Him Back. Watch Video
"We Miss Him A Lot": Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Emotional, Reveals Seat On Bus Still Reserved For MS Dhoni
"We Miss Him A Lot": Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Emotional, Reveals Seat On Bus Still Reserved For MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Inaugurate New Facilities At JSCA
MS Dhoni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Inaugurate New Facilities At JSCA
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni's Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Greater Clarity On Players
Greater Clarity On Players' Positions Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy: Virender Sehwag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.