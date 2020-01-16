 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni Among 4 Players Dropped From BCCI Annual Contract, Fresh Faces Make The Grade

Updated: 16 January 2020 15:03 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

MS Dhoni was dropped from BCCI's centrally contracted players' list on Thursday while the board included several new names

MS Dhoni Among 4 Players Dropped From BCCI Annual Contract, Fresh Faces Make The Grade
MS Dhoni was not named in the BCCI's annual player contract list. © AFP

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the new player contracts for India senior men players, with four classifications dividing the players. Notably, former India captain MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has not played since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in 2019. The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year.

The contracts, from October 2019 to September 2020, are in four categories - A+ (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs 3 crore) and C (Rs 1 crore). As many as 27 players have been divided into these four categories, with skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah being the three in the A+ category.

According to a BCCI release, following are the players in the other categories:

Category A: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

Category B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal.

Category C: Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni was not included in the BCCI's centrally contracted players' list
  • The BCCI announced new player contracts on Thursday
  • Several new names were included in the list
Related Articles
Zimbabwe U-19 Wicketkeeper Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping Reminiscent Of MS Dhoni. Watch
Zimbabwe U-19 Wicketkeeper Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping Reminiscent Of MS Dhoni. Watch
Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma With Savage Reply On Instagram Post
Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni
Sunil Gavaskar Questions MS Dhoni's Long Sabbatical From Cricket
"Want To Learn As Much As You Can From Him": Alex Carey On MS Dhoni
"Want To Learn As Much As You Can From Him": Alex Carey On MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli Breaks Another World Record In 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli Breaks Another World Record In 3rd T20I Against Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.