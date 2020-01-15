Rohit Sharma Named "2019 ODI Cricketer Of The Year", Virat Kohli Wins "Spirit of Cricket" Award
Rohit Sharma was named player of the year in the ODI format while Virat Kohli bagged spirit of cricket award.
Rohit Sharma, who top-scored in the One-day International (ODI) format in 2019, was on Wednesday adjudged the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Rohit Sharma scored a total of seven centuries last year, out of which five came in the World Cup 2019. India captain Virat Kohli bagged the spirit of cricket award for his gesture to the crowd in a league stage fixture against Australia in the marquee tournament. In the match against Australia, Virat Kohli gestured towards the crowd to cheer for former Australia captain Steve Smith. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who had a dream season in Test cricket, was named men's emerging cricketer of the year. Marnus Labuschagne scored 1104 runs in 11 matches for his country.
Ben Stokes, who played a key role in England's World Cup 2019 triumph, won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.
Pat Cummins, with 59 wickets in Test cricket last season, was named the Test Cricketer of the Year by ICC.
India's Deepak Chahar got the T20I Performance of the Year award for his magical figures of six for seven against Bangladesh, including a hat-trick.
Richard Illingworth, former England Test cricketer, bagged the ICC Umpire of the Year award.
Scotland's Kyle Coetzer, who averaged 48.88 in 2019, won the associate cricketer of the year award.