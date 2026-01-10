The Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape fixture at Kingsmead on Friday was abandoned without a toss due to inclement weather. A healthy and expectant crowd arrived at Kingsmead, hopeful of an exciting game of cricket but unfortunately consistent rain throughout the afternoon and evening saw the umpires call the match off at 20:00 local time.

The two points each team receives consolidates Sunrisers Eastern Cape's position at the top of the table (17 points after 6 matches) and takes Durban's Super Giants to within one point of playoffs berth (11 points after 7 matches) but Pretoria Capitals have a match in hand over the star-studded DSG.

Aiden Markram's side will bemoan the stop-start nature of their 2024 season with three no results from their seven matches, notwithstanding their three losses putting them on the back foot for the second half of the group stage. Sunrisers meanwhile, who hold a nine point advantage over DSG, now only need one more win from their remaining four group matches to seal their place in the Playoffs.

The two teams will be hoping for better luck on Sunday when they're set to meet in the at St George's Park in the reverse fixture.