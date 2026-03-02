When Sanju Samson walked off at Eden Gardens unbeaten on 97, he didn't try to dress it up in big words. "This is one of the greatest days of my life," he said. India were chasing 195 in what was effectively a quarter-final against the West Indies cricket team. Lose, and the campaign ends. Win, and the semi-final door opens. Samson didn't just finish the chase - he owned it. His 97* is now the highest score by an Indian in a successful run chase at a men's T20 World Cup, going past the unbeaten 82s by Virat Kohli in 2016 and 2022.

For a player who began the tournament outside the first-choice XI, it was a full-circle moment.

From Uncertainty to Authority

Samson wasn't India's preferred opener at the start of the World Cup. Even after a late reshuffle before the tournament, he had to wait. It took a string of must-win matches for the team to turn to him as an alternative at the top.

Sometimes careers pivot quietly. A selection here, a conversation there.

This time, the opportunity came with pressure attached. Samson responded with control.

He paced the chase with calm assurance - nudging singles when needed, threading boundaries through the infield, and shifting gears without ever looking rushed. There were no wild swings, no desperation. Just clean cricket shots.

He later spoke about learning how to pace T20 chases by watching Kohli and Rohit Sharma. At Eden Gardens, those lessons showed. He didn't chase the moment; he let it come to him.

It was also the first time in both IPL and T20Is that Samson had opened and remained unbeaten in a successful chase.

Backing the Player, Not Just the Form

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has never hidden his belief in Samson's ability. After the game, his tone was firm but measured.

"He's a world-class player. We all know the quality Sanju possesses. It was about backing him and giving him that confidence. When the team needed him the most, he showed his full potential."

Samson had endured a lean stretch earlier. He'd been left out. Questions were asked - about consistency, roles and temperament.

Gambhir's view was different.

"Sometimes it's important to take a player out of pressure situations and give him space," he said. "We always knew the talent he has. Whenever he got his opportunity in a World Cup game, he'd deliver."

There's a human side to that decision-making - stepping back instead of pushing harder, trusting timing rather than forcing it. Against Zimbabwe, Samson hinted at a return to rhythm. Against West Indies, he made it undeniable.

A Chase Built on Composure

Chasing 195 in a knockout game can unravel quickly. It didn't.

Gambhir believes that's where tournaments are won.

"In big tournaments, it's more mental than skill. You don't suddenly improve skill in a week. It's about absorbing pressure."

Samson looked settled from early on. Even when the asking rate ticked up, there was no panic. His partnership with Suryakumar steadied things; the late acceleration felt controlled, not frantic.

India didn't obsess over finishing early, they focused on staying in the game.

More Than Just One Innings

Gambhir was quick to widen the lens.

"This is a team sport. Shivam's two boundaries were as important as Sanju's 97*. Big contributions make headlines, but small contributions win matches."

For Samson, this was more than 97 runs. It was validation - for the patience, for the backing, for the belief that form can return if space is allowed.

India now move to a semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium. The challenge will be stiffer. The spotlight brighter.

But on this night in Kolkata, Sanju Samson didn't look like a stand-in opener or a Plan B.

He looked like a man who had finally found his moment - and held on to it.