Former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Mohammad Amir got trolled brutally on social media after India defeated West Indies to reach the T20 World Cup semifinals on Sunday. Amir had previously predicted that India will not reach the semifinals and even ahead of the match, he remained steadfast on his prediction that India will lose to West Indies. However, Sanju Samson slammed an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls as India defeated West Indies by 5 wickets in the virtual quarterfinal clash. Chasing a target of 196, India lost some early wickets but Samson emerged as the hero to take India to the semifinals.

Social media users were quick to point out that Amir's prediction was proven wrong by India's heroics in the match and the former Pakistan pacer was trolled by some of the users.

"India is not playing good cricket. Check their fielding, they dropped 3-4 catches. Except for Bumrah, every bowler is getting smashed. I still believe India will not win this T20 World Cup."



Earlier, during a discussion on 'Haarna Mana Hai' show on Geo News, Amir was asked whether Pakistan would qualify for the semi-finals or not. He suggested it doesn't matter whether Pakistan advances or not; India won't be able to do so.

"Dekho, Pakistan kare na kare, India naaaa (It doesn't matter if Pakistan qualifies or not, India will not)," said Amir.

Amir predicted India's loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 match and although his co-panelists jokingly called him the 'astrologer', his prediction for the India-West Indies match fell flat.

Coming to the match, Samson rose above the noise to produce a match-winning 97 not out as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match to reach the semifinals.

India face England in the semifinals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5.

Asked to bat, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint as they rode on Roston Chase's foundation before unleashing a late assault by Rovman Powell (34 not out; 19 balls) and Jason Holder (37 not out; 22 balls) to post an imposing 195 for 4.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens with over 65,000 in attendance, Sanju stood tall on a night when India's in-form batters faltered under pressure. His magnificent knock helped India reached 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs.

(With agency inputs)