Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was all praise for Indian cricket team star Sanju Samson after his brilliant knock guided the side to the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals on Sunday. It was a special knock from Samson as he slammed 97 off just 50 deliveries to clinch the win for India in the crucial Super 8 clash against West Indies in Kolkata. The match was a virtual quarterfinal and India looked in spot of bother after losing two early wickets in their 196-run chase. However, Samson was not bothered by the fall of wickets and he remained unbeaten to ensure the win for his side. Tharoor took to social media to praise his effort and highlighted how Samson overcame setbacks to perform on such a big stage.

"Bursting with pride and relief for @IamSanjuSamson after his superlative innings in today's virtual quarterfinal against the WestIndies. I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the first place. Proud of Thiruvananthapuram's native son, the Pride of India, #NammudeSanju!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bursting with pride and relief for @IamSanjuSamson after his superlative innings in today's virtual quarterfinal against the WestIndies. I had suffered for him as earlier setbacks saw him lose his place in the side. Today he showed the world why he deserved to be there in the… pic.twitter.com/Tf8T8UytnG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar hailed Sanju Samson's composure and match-defining influence after the wicketkeeper-batter powered India into the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a stunning unbeaten 97 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

“Semi-final spot on the line, and the boys handled it beautifully! Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge. Sanju Samson's calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals,” Tendulkar wrote on X, underlining the magnitude of Samson's innings in a high-pressure virtual quarterfinal at Eden Gardens.

Samson's knock, which came in pursuit of a daunting 196-run target, anchored India's highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history and ensured their progression to face England in the semifinal. His poise under pressure drew admiration from across the cricketing fraternity, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who praised his readiness and belief.

“Not many opportunities this #WorldCup, but when it mattered, Sanju stood tall and played the innings of his life That's the mindset of a champion! Stay ready, stay patient and never stop believing! Proud of you @IamSanjuSamson! The spirit of never giving up always wins!” Yuvraj Singh wrote.

(With agency inputs)