Of all the messages that Sanju Samson would have received on Sunday night, Suryakumar Yadav's was perhaps the most special. "Good things happen to those who wait," the India captain said after Samson's heroic 97* took India past West Indies' 196-run target in 19.2 overs and into the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Samson has for long been anointed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. But somehow, a lack of consistency meant that he could not flourish. Even in the 2026 T20 World Cup, he did not get a chance in three of the group-stage matches.

That will, however, change from Monday.

Samson's 97* took him past Virat Kohli to become India's highest individual scorer in a run chase at T20 World Cups. Before this, Kohli's unbeaten 82s (vs Australia in 2016 and vs Pakistan in 2022) held that record.

On Sunday, Samson admitted that the thought of "what if not" kept creeping into his mind, but each time, he dragged himself back into the present and focused on reacting to every ball on merit as he carried India into the semi-finals with a splendid unbeaten 97.

His 50-ball knock, studded with 12 fours and four sixes, proved to be the decisive difference as India beat West Indies by five wickets with four balls to spare.

"There is always a question - what if not? So definitely that keeps on playing in your mind," Samson told the broadcaster after the match.

"But when that thought kept on coming, I just brought myself into the present moment, looked at the ball and trusted myself to react according to its merit. I think that worked out pretty well today." Samson said he has learned how to approach a chase by observing greats such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

"I have been playing this format for a very long time. Playing IPL for around 10 to 12 years and being with the country for the last 10 years... I have not always been playing, but I have been looking from the dugout, learning from greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma - all the greats," he said.

"It's very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me. With my experience, I have only played maybe 50-60 games, but I've seen around 100 games. I've seen how the greatest players finish games and how they change their approach according to the situation."

Samson said it was "one of the best days of his life," as his 97 not out is now the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup history, after Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in the 2010 edition