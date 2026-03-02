Former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Mohammad Amir was trolled brutally after his prediction regarding India's T20 World Cup campaign was proven wrong. Amir said that India would not be able to reach the semifinals but a win over West Indies in the Super 8 took the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to the Top 4 of the competition. While Amir's prediction fell completely flat, he was quick to point out a 'controversy' that could have 'knocked India out'. During the 12th over of the West Indies innings, Hetmyer tried to slog a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah but ended up getting caught by Sanju Samson behind the stumps. Bumrah was confident with his appeal and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger without hesitation. However, Hetmyer decided to go for the review as he was not convinced.

The replays showed that the ball did come in contact with the bat but the batter was still not convinced and whether was the West Indies dugout. During his appearance on the Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir said that he believes that Hetmyer was not out.

"I feel that Hetmyer's dismissal was controversial. I don't think he was out. If he had stayed there a little longer and the score had reached 220–230, India would have been knocked out today," he said.

While Amir did admit that Sanju Samson (97 off 50 balls) played the best innings of his life, he said that India are not playing good cricket and pointed out their weaknesses in bowling and fielding.

"You said they have proved me wrong. Look, where credit is due, it should be given. Sanju Samson played the best innings of his life. I have seen his knocks in the IPL and other matches, but this innings - and that too in a do-or-die game, a knockout - was special," Amir said.

"But if I analyse it purely from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket overall. I am still telling you - just check their fielding. They dropped three to four catches and fumbled in the field. Apart from Bumrah, every other bowler is getting hit. India are playing on the strength of just one bowler," the former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler added.