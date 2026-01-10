If India are to do well in the U-19 World Cup starting in Zimbabwe, a lot depends on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The opener is still not 15, yet he is being considered the next superstar in the making in Indian cricket. In youth ODIs, he already has three centuries-the first player to do so before turning 15. He extended his jaw-dropping run with a sizzling hundred in the third ODI against South Africa recently. Sent in to bat, Suryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball 68 in the previous game, once again went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 10 maximums and nine boundaries in a fluent 74-ball 127.

He carried his form into a warm-up game against Scotland in Bulawayo on Saturday. Suryavanshi slammed a 50-ball 96 at a strike rate of 192. His innings included nine fours and seven sixes. He reached the half-century mark in just 27 balls.

The recent performance of the Rajasthan Royals star has left former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin utterly impressed, and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Suryavanshi.

"171(95), 50(26), 190(84), 68(24), 108*(61), 46(25) & 127(74) today. These are just some of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scores in the last 30 days across domestic & U-19 cricket. Enna thambi, indha adi podhuma, illa innum konjam venuma? Translation (What's all this, brother? Is this sample enough or are you going to raise the bar further?)," wrote Ashwin after Suryavanshi's ton against South Africa.

Ashwin further stated that with the upcoming U-19 World Cup and IPL 2026 in March, Suryavanshi's performance as an opener will be a great spectacle for all the fans.

"You can't explain in words what this kid is doing at 14. With the U-19 WC around the corner, where he's expected to be the showstopper, followed immediately by the leap to the IPL for his first full season as an opener stepping into the big shoes of Sanju, the next four months of #VaibhavWatch are going to be exciting, telling us everything about his temperament, hunger & character," Ashwin added.