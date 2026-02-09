The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is on, according to sources. As per the latest update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has relented after its government had earlier decided to boycott the February 15 Group A match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament for refusing to travel to India for their matches. The development came a day after the PCB, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the International Cricket Council (ICC) met in Lahore as part of ongoing negotiations.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to officially announce its decision. As per some reports from Pakistan, the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has said that negotiations with the ICC is still on and a final announcement will be made only after consulting the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PCB placed several demands before the ICC on Sunday. However, the Jay Shah-led global cricket body has rejected some of the key proposals, sources told NDTV. The three demands that were turned down were - resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series, start of an India-Pakistan-Bangladesh tri-series and guarabtee about India tour of Bangladesh in 2026.

"Regarding the Bangladesh issue, at that time, we were not going to let their point of view slide. They are our brothers, and the entire situation was right there in front of you. Things are currently in progress, so I won't say much. I think the ICC and the Bangladesh Board are in a phase where it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment. I am personally waiting; as soon as any information comes from their side, we will inform you immediately," Naqvi said in a press meet on Monday.

More updates to follow