The drama surrounding Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup group-stage match against India - and a potential U-turn - is heading towards its final act. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) engaged in a meeting to end the stalemate over the costliest cricket match, which, according to some reports, amounts to over Rs 4,000 crore if all factors are taken into account. The PCB placed several demands before the ICC. However, the Jay Shah-led global cricket body has rejected some of the key proposals, sources told NDTV.

Here are Pakistan's demands and what the ICC said about them:

Demand 1: No financial penalty for Bangladesh

The PCB insisted that Bangladesh must receive its full ICC revenue share even though it did not play the T20 World Cup.

ICC's response: It clarified that this was already its decision - the Bangladesh Cricket Board would not be penalised.

Demand 2: Compensatory ICC event for Bangladesh

The PCB sought an additional ICC event for Bangladesh in the next cycle.

ICC's response: An Under-19 World Cup in the next cycle is being considered.

Demand 3: India-Pakistan bilateral series

The PCB pushed for ICC intervention to facilitate a bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

ICC's response: The request was rejected, with the ICC stating that bilateral series are outside its mandate, including during the World Test Championship cycle.

Demand 4: India-Pakistan-Bangladesh tri-series - The PCB proposed a tri-series featuring India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

ICC's response: The proposal was turned down, again citing lack of jurisdiction.

Demand 5: India tour of Bangladesh in 2026 - The PCB sought ICC involvement in securing an India tour of Bangladesh.

ICC's response: It declined to intervene, reiterating that tours are decided bilaterally.

Sources added that the ICC has given the PCB 24 hours after chairman Mohsin Naqvi sought time to consult Pakistan's Prime Minister. A follow-up meeting is expected shortly, with an official ICC announcement likely in the next 24 hours