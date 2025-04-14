Dhoni Review System made a comeback in IPL 2025 after MS Dhoni took a reluctant DRS after fast bowler Anshul Kamboj's request to dismiss Nicholas Pooran during the IPL 2025 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. On the final ball of the 4th over, Pooran was beaten by a delivery from Kamboj that crashed into his pads. While the on-field umpire was not convinced, Kamboj was confident and after a bit of discussion, Dhoni went for the review with a smile. The replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps as Pooran's innings came to an end for 8.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 30th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

CSK have made two changes, Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway miss out as Sheik Rashid and Jamie Overton replace them. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh returns to the playing XI, but Himmat Singh misses out.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said, "Well blessed, we get good support. Thank you all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes."

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said, "It's just amazing. We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket. Only one change - Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh."

(With IANS inputs)